ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Monday some businesses in St. Louis City will be able to re-open but there are guidelines in place for customer and employee safety.
Business owners around the city are going over the guidelines city officials emailed to them.
For example, Walter Knoll Florist customers haven't been able to come into the shop since March. Even though they could let people come inside starting next Monday, they were told it might only be in the front section of the store.
“We have to really look at the mandates, look at the guidelines, decide what is feasible to do right now,” said Chuck Knoll.
They've already put precautions in place for workers, but opening up to the public brings new challenges.
“We're in a giant warehouse that people are used to walking up and down aisles and the thought of having to try to sanitize it is unreal,” Knoll said.
Their shop is 70-thousand square feet and they're considering something of a scaled down shop area in the front of the building.
“We're trying hard to gear back up for it. I have to have staff willing to work,” Knoll said. “You know, this scared a lot of people. A lot of young people who work for me, quite honestly, they're afraid. And also, some will work, some will not we're trying to figure it out right now.”
At Four Muddy Paws, they're once again grooming dogs, having started up again last week after canceling appointments when COVID-19 restrictions were put into place.
When they open their doors to the public again on Monday, there will be some changes.
“We're still kind of putting all of our plans in place but in the very beginning we said when we do reopen, it's going to be a phased reopening,” owner Jeff Jensen said.
With a small shop, they'll only be able to allow three people at a time inside.
They'll continue their curbside pick-up and delivery after having just launched an on-line store in February and buying a new delivery van.
“We can zip around town and do our deliveries. Keeping that in place going forward should help the number of people coming into the store at least at the beginning,” Jensen said.
Overall social distancing is going to be one of the biggest obstacles some of the smaller businesses face.
With limited floor space they'll have to limit the number of customers and many have said their approach is a gradual easing back into a new way of doing business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.