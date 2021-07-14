ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Burger Week is returning! The week kicks off July 18 and supports local businesses with $6 burgers.
The fourth annual Burger Week features over 40 locations in the St. Louis metro with all kinds of burgers, from gourmet burgers to off-menu specialties.
A burger "passport" will give St. Louisans a chance to be entered to win a grand prize while enjoying the tastiest burgers in St. Louis. Collect four or more stamps by visiting locations and get your passport stamped. Passports will be available at all participating locations or online.
Burger Week is open to all ages, but some restaurants are restricted to 21 and over. The event runs through July 25. Click here to see all participating locations.
