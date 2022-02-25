ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will consider a bill that requires police officers to reimburse the city for training if the cop leaves the department too soon after graduating from the academy.
Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley introduced the bill recently during a public safety committee meeting.
The bill reads that officers who graduate from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Academy will be subjected to paying the City of St. Louis up to about $37,000 if an officer leaves within two years after graduating from the academy.
Bosley said officers in the department leave without fulfilling their 4-year obligation to the city.
"One of the biggest problems that we have is retaining our officers," he said. "There are laws on the books that say you have to pay this money back. There just has not been any way to particularly enforce that. We've been short hundreds of officers for sometime. How much money we done actually lost with different folks going to jurisdictions and taxpayers have to foot that bill? Because we have to put that money back for other officers to be trained."
The bill will be voted on next at the board of aldermen meeting. If passed, Mayor Tishaura Jones will have to sign off on it.
