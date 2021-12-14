St. Louis Board of Aldermen passes 14-ward redistricting map

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has approved a new redistricting map that reduces the number of wards.
Currently, there are 28 wards in the city but the new map will drop that down to 14. The reduction in wards was approved by voters in 2012. The Board of Aldermen passed Board Bill 101 Tuesday afternoon unanimously.
“I would like to thank all of the members of the Board of Aldermen for coming together and working tirelessly and diligently on this effort. A vote without objection today on a redistricting map like this is remarkable and truly historic. I also need to extend my thanks to STLTV, the Board of Aldermen staff, the City Counselor and Planning Department for all of their hard work during this process” said Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.
There are around 21,500 residents in each of the 14 wards. The map has seven minority preference wards and seven White preference wards, according to Reed's office.
The bill now heads to Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' desk for her signature.
