ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will host two community-wide job fairs this week.
The first job fair will take place at the William J. Harrison St. Louis Community College Education Center at 3140 Cass Avenue from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 24.
The second job fair will be held at the Carondelet YMCA at 930 Holy Hills Avenue from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Sept. 25.
Numerous employers, including the City of St. Louis, Ballpark Village, SLATE, and Urban League Save Our Sons Program, will be at the job fairs. There will also be human resources professionals available to review resumes and provide tips for interviews.
