APTOPIX Stanley Cup Blues Bruins Hockey

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube carries the Stanley Cup after the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

 Michael Dwyer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues have another big celebration ahead of them, a trip to the White House with the Stanley Cup. 

The team will visit the White House to celebrate their NHL title on Tuesday, October 15. 

This comes after the news of locking Brayden Schenn with an 8-year contract extension.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

