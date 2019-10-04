ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues have another big celebration ahead of them, a trip to the White House with the Stanley Cup.
The team will visit the White House to celebrate their NHL title on Tuesday, October 15.
This comes after the news of locking Brayden Schenn with an 8-year contract extension.
