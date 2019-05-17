ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis brewery that blends craft beer and the world of hockey has released a ‘Play Gloria’ beer in honor of the Blues’ victory song!
Read: Why Gloria? Here's the story behind the Blues' victory song
Center Ice Brewery at 3126 Olive Street tapped the hazy pale ale in late April. According to the brewery, the beer “blends a juicy flavor profile remnant of pineapple, lemongrass and fresh citrus with a crisp lingering bitterness that’ll quench your thirst.”
Introducing PLAY GLORIA: A hazy pale ale that blends a juicy flavor profile remnant of pineapple, lemongrass, and fresh citrus with a crisp lingering bitterness that’ll quench your thirst. Now on tap! #STLBlues #LetsGoBlues pic.twitter.com/QDvE1BQ45k— Center Ice Brewery (@CenterIceBrew) April 25, 2019
The beer is only one-way Blues fans are showing their support for their favorite Laura Branigan song, ‘Gloria.’ There have also been free ticket giveaways and non-stop radio playing of St. Louis’ new favorite song.
Laura Branigan’s official Twitter page has also gotten in on the Blues’ love for the song, re-twitting all ‘Gloria’-inspired things and responding to others who are trying to make the song their own.
