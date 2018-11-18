ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Since the catastrophic fires in California erupted 10 days ago, at least 76 people have died and more than 1,200 people are unaccounted for.
More than 5,500 firefighter battled the blaze that damaged over 110,000 acres.
The St. Louis Blues and Blues Alumni will raise money for victims during Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings. Fans will be able to participate in a 50/50 raffle and in a Blues for Kids silent auction.
Besides the raffle, fans can bid on autographed memorabilia at home or at the game.
All proceeds will be donated to the United Way Disaster Relief Fund.
For more information , click here.
