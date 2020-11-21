ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A partnership between the St . Louis Blues, Ashley Home Store and non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace is ensuring area children without beds are able to sleep well at night.
On Saturday, the fourth annual Hope Into Dream event turned out more than 30 volunteers, who created 20 new bunk beds for children in need.
"It's providing something that seems so basic, but yet, not everybody has it," said Steve Chapman, Executive Vice President of the St. Louis Blues. "It's an incredible feeling to be able to help anyone, but especially kids."
Jimmy and Karen Sprinkle helped found the local chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace, a non-profit dedicated to building beds for children who otherwise have no where to sleep.
"These kids have been sleeping on the floor and they don't get a good night's sleep no matter what," said Karen Sprinkle. "Some of them barely have a blanket, or have had bed bugs so everything gets thrown out."
Local organizations approach Sleep in Heavenly Peace, letting them know of children in the community who could use a new bed. The group, made up of volunteers, assembles the beds and delivers them to families.
"They'll see our truck pull up and get all excited, come running out," said Jimmy Sprinkle. "It's an incredible thing."
On Saturday, as part of the event, volunteers made 20 bunk beds, adding to the more than 130 others that have been created so far this year. The Sprinkles said they fear the economic fallout of the pandemic will become evident next year, prompting the need for more beds. So, they're happy to build as many as they can now.
"We're already seeing it," said Karen Sprinkle. "People tell us they're unemployed because of the pandemic, can't make ends meet."
In years past, children find out they're going home with a brand new bed after an evening of fun and activities at the Enterprise Center. Because of COVID-19, the event wasn't possible this year, but it didn't stop volunteers from building beds that will later be delivered to children.
Ashley Home Store donated more than 100 mattresses to accompany beds built this year.
"Last year, we had a 15-year-old child who got in his very first bed of his own and it crushes you every time you see it," said Lauren Hamsley with Ashley Home Store. "But it's amazing to see the blessing and the partnership we have to help these kids."
Click here to learn how you can get involved
