ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues have been named the Sports Business Awards' 2020 Team of the Year.
The Minnesota Twins, San Francisco 49ers, Toronto Rapers and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team were also finalists for the award.
The 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend that was held in St. Louis also finished as a finalist for the Sports Business Awards' Event of the Year.
For a full list of this year's winners, visit here.
