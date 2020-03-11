ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With each passing day, the United States braces more firmly for the potential impact of the coronavirus COVID-19 on the nation's population. The sporting world is no exception.
With the NCAA Tournament, MLB regular season schedule and other prominent sporting events potentially hanging in the balance this month as more information becomes available on the domestic spread of the virus, sports leagues and organizations in affected areas are taking precautions that have included placing limitations on fans, spectators and media, and in some cases, the outright cancellation of games.
The St. Louis Blues released a statement on the topic Wednesday which indicated the organization's plan to host all Blues home games at Enterprise Center as scheduled, while acknowledging that the rapidly evolving situation surrounding COVID-19 requires consistent monitoring and consideration going forward.
Below is the statement in full, as issued by the St. Louis Blues Wednesday afternoon:
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation on a daily basis. Along with the National Hockey League, we will continue to heed the guidance of government and health authorities as we collectively monitor and assess all developments related to COVID-19. While we plan to play all Blues home games at Enterprise Center as currently scheduled, this is a rapidly changing matter that requires frequent evaluation and assessment by all involved. Our commitment to the health, safety and security of everyone who represents our organization, or visits Enterprise Center, will at all times be our top priority.
Stringent protocols have been put into place at Enterprise Center to fight the spread of viruses. These include adding additional alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue, in both public and non-public areas; cleaning high traffic areas of the building with disinfectant throughout events (often several times per day) including point-of-purchase locations and devices, door handles, elevator buttons, escalator handrails and restrooms; increased signage outlining advisable precautions (e.g., handwashing); and ensuring soap and paper product is stocked in restrooms.
The St. Louis Blues will continue to monitor the situation and communicate any updates as they evolve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.