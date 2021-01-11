ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com)— To show their appreciation for their hard work during the pandemic, the St. Louis Blues will invite first responders and health care workers to their first home game next Monday.
A select number of the frontline workers, along with a few friends and family members, will be able to cheer on the Blues as the take on the San Jose Sharks.
“We are proud to welcome this group of local heroes as our guests to the arena as a way to express our admiration and appreciation for their selfless work to keep the St. Louis area healthy and safe,” St. Louis Blues President of Business Chris Zimmerman said.
There will also be a special dedication to highlight their efforts throughout the last 10 months before the puck drops. The invitees will also sit in a socially-distance pods in the plaza level of the arena.
The Blues are still working with health officials to find the best way to allow guests back to the Enterprise Center, with small groups of fewer than 300 people being identified as the safest and most responsible way to start the season.
