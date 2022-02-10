St. Louis Blues ink Berube to 3-year contract extension

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOV) — The St. Louis Blues have announced a three-year contract extension with coach Craig Berube.
"There’s no place I’d rather be," Berube said during a press conference. "I think we got a good hockey team going forward, and I’m hoping to do some damage."
Since the 56-year-old head coach has been apart of the Blues' staff, he has built a bond with the players. The staff also praised him for his leadership and his ability to communicate with the team.
"I think that he is able to deliver a firm and strong message," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said. "They accept it and understand the style of play that he wants to incorporate, and I think it’s the style of play I think we can win with."
Berube is in his fourth season with the Blues. He was a finalist for the Jack Adams Awards in 2019 when he led the Blues to the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.
The Blues are fifth in the Western Conference coming out of the All-Star break and eager for a long playoff run after first-round ousters the past two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.