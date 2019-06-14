ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As you make your plans for Saturday's celebration, the Blues have put together a video you might want to check out.
The video is called History Made and it’s one of those videos that will make you feel good.
In a little more than five minutes, it recaps the Blues miraculous run through the playoffs.
History made. #StanleyCup #stlblues pic.twitter.com/J7YUkBiuJ1— St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) June 13, 2019
The video of course ends with the Blues hoisting Lord Stanley’s cup into the air.
