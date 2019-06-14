Stanley Cup Blues Bruins Hockey

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube carries the Stanley Cup after the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As you make your plans for Saturday's celebration, the Blues have put together a video you might want to check out.

The video is called History Made and it’s one of those videos that will make you feel good.

In a little more than five minutes, it recaps the Blues miraculous run through the playoffs.

The video of course ends with the Blues hoisting Lord Stanley’s cup into the air.

