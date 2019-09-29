Blues Sharks Hockey Oskar Sundqvist

St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist moves the puck against the San Jose Sharks in the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals, Monday, May 13, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

 Ben Margot

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues announced the team will not be heading to Columbus for Sunday's final preseason game with the Blue Jackets after a mechanical issue with their plane. 

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.