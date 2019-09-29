ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues announced the team will not be heading to Columbus for Sunday's final preseason game with the Blue Jackets after a mechanical issue with their plane.
Due to an unforeseen mechanical issue with our chartered aircraft, we are unable to travel to Columbus for tonight’s game. We apologize to the Blue Jackets and their fans for this inconvenience. - Doug Armstrong, Blues President of Hockey Operations pic.twitter.com/A02sjn4sSM— St. Louis Blues 🏆 (@StLouisBlues) September 29, 2019
