ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday September 3 kicks off the second annual St. Louis Black Restaurant Week.
The first year the event drew 5,000 customers, and there are six partners for the event’s second year.
Seafood by Crushed Velvet, Burger 809, River Lillie, JC Supper Club, TKO Grill and Prime 55 Restaurant & Lounge will all be part of the week-long celebration when it kicks off at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
St. Louis Black Restaurant Week runs through 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Guest can register by clicking here.
