ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thieves victimized a downtown St. Louis business for the second time this week.
Someone broke into Urban Shark/Big Shark Bicycle Company Monday morning after hitting the same shop, located at 10th and Locust, Saturday Morning.
Most recently, they smashed out the front door and made off with three high end bikes.
There is security camera video that is being checked, and police talked to someone who witnessed the break-in.
