ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Proof of vaccination will be required to attend the St. Louis Beer Festival in October at the St. Louis Science Center.
“Our obligation first and foremost is to make the event as safe as possible for those attending and primarily the easiest way to do that is make sure they’re vaccinated," said festival producer Dan Silberstein.
Silberstein said he'll hire security to check the vaccine cards at the door when people enter. He said the increase in COVID-19 cases is what is behind his decision to require proof of vaccination.
Since announcing the requirement a few days ago, Silberstein said about 10% to 15% of people who already bought tickets have asked for a refund. Medical and religious exemptions will not be accepted.
"Your religious exemption doesn’t prevent you from getting somebody else sick," said Silberstein.
Dale Spradling is an avid beer festival attendee. He said he is fully vaccinated and still may attend this event but believes this policy is unnecessary.
“I don’t believe it’s going to stop the spread of COVID-19, if that’s what he’s trying to do," Spradling said. “I think it’s dividing more people than it’s doing any good but if that’s what he wants, that’s what he wants.”
Silberstein said if civic virtue doesn't compel people to get vaccinated, maybe limiting some privileges will.
“Going to an event like this is a privilege, it’s not your right. You don’t have a right to attend a beer festival," said Silberstein.
Silberstein is giving everyone who already bought tickets until August 9 to ask for a refund. If you forget your vaccination card or don't have a digital copy on the day of the event, you will be turned away. He is not yet sure if he'll require vendors to be vaccinated.
He added that if COVID-19 cases sharply decline before the event in October, he would consider changing the vaccine policy.
