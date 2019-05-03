ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Mow Magic is a local company that's been in the lawn app game since May 2018.
Read: Tired of mowing your lawn? New app pairs homeowners with mowers
Mow Magic is an app that pairs a local mower with a homeowner to get the job done. These mowers can be professionals, or even neighborhood kids looking to make some money.
A year into business and the St. Louis start-up is now in 10 cities from Phoenix to Cincinnati.
"We have 15 more markets were looking at going into in 2019, taking some of that momentum we built in St. Louis last year, and push it out across the country," Mike Braun the CEO of Mow Magic said.
It's creators also told News 4 they're still in need of more mowers.
"If we've got kids on summer break or anyone just looking to make an extra dollar, this is a great way to sign up and just make some extra cash," Ryan Leffler, the app's Developer, told News 4.
If you'd like to sign up, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.