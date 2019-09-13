NASSAU, BAHAMAS (KMOV.com) – Mission 3:18, a St. Louis-based group, recently packed a plane full of medical supplies and headed to hurricane-ravaged Nassau.
Volunteers from the group brought more than 700 pounds of medical supplies and basic necessities to the Bahamian capital. The Bahamas was hard hit by Hurricane Dorian.
“These people don’t have the time to wait,” said President of Mission 3:18 Dr. Jonathan Limpert.
Pastor Andy Sharp with the Crossing Church and Limpert met just weeks ago and combined their talents and resources to make the trip a reality.
The boxes of toilet paper, water, and Gatorade matter a lot to the victims such as Allia Charlton and her family, who escaped Freeport, one of the hardest hit areas.
“When we found out it was a Category 5, we packed up everything last minute, we left and went to my aunties,” said Charlton.
They came back days later to find their home unrecognizable. Walls collapsed, ceilings caved in, nothing left to salvage.
Volunteers say you can tell how appreciative that hurricane victims such as Carlton have for the help.
