ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis-based Allied Healthcare Products is ramping up production of needed ventilators and looking to hire more employees to do it.
“This is medical equipment that’s going to save somebody’s life and we take that seriously, that could be our family members,” said Tangela Stovall, Production Supervisor with Allied.
Stovall is in charge of a team of technical specialists who are a part of a crash effort to make tens of thousands of ventilators that will keep critically ill patients breathing.
“This is lifesaving equipment and we know that in this pandemic situation, the need is out there and we’re trying to fulfill that need,” she says.
Earl Refsland, President of Allied, says they’re looking to hire more than 40 people to help pump out several thousand ventilators.
The company is looking for electrical mechanical testers, integrated ventilation specialists and quality control testers. The jobs will pay $14-$18 per hour, the company says.
Each person will be trained for each position and no prior experience is required.
Refsland says in a typical month, they can produce around 200 critical care transport ventilators and with the added manpower, they can produce 10 times as much in the same period.
To inquire about one of these positions click here.
