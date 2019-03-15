ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Thirty Build-A-Bear stores will be closing nationwide.
Thursday, the St. Louis-based company announced dozens of stores would be closing because of declining sales.
News 4 reached out to a company spokesperson who said the stores will close over the next two years. The spokesperson did not say if any local stores would be closing.
