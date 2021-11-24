ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Bars and restaurants in St. Louis are hoping to rebound the night before Thanksgiving this year after the pandemic negatively impacted profits in 2020. With more and more Americans getting vaccinated everyday, business owners in St. Louis are confident more patrons will come out Wednesday night.
One local bar manager thanked people who have helped throughout the pandemic up to this point.
"It could have been much worse. We were blessed with a very active neighborhood," Soulard International Taproom General Manager Tommy Manson said. "We've got really supportive regulars that come in. The owners did what they did to keep the staff in tact. We kept everyone, which is rare for what happened during those times."
The night before Thanksgiving feels more like a weekend crowd than a Wednesday crowd for area bars and restaurants.
"Our staffing is based on as if today was a Friday, because that's historically when you think of restaurants," John Witte, Square One Brewery and Distillery director of operations, said. "This day really does come like a Friday as far as the volume that you do."
Square One Brewery has offered paid vacation and health insurance for years, which helped retain workers during the nationwide worker shortage.
International Taproom in Soulard didn't lose any employees, according to the general manager. All of the staff are vaccinated as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.