ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It was three hours until close on a Thursday night when Jan Gage asked her husband to make a last-minute trip to the store.
“I asked Tommy to go to the store and get some buns for us at the bar,” she recalled.
Surveillance video shows manager Tommy Gage getting back from the grocery store, leaving his car on while running inside Iowa Buffet. Less than thirty seconds later, a man came down the street and hopped into Gage’s car.
“He came in, walked to give me the hamburger buns, said, ‘Goodbye’ and walked out and then I didn’t know what happened,” Jan said.
A customer came running in, frantically describing what he’d witnessed outside.
“He said, ‘No they’re jacking your car and they’re dragging his body,” Jan said.
The horrifying struggle was caught on the same camera that captured the theft. The suspect drove off in Gage’s car but Gage hung onto the hood, refusing to let go without a fight.
“Tommy jumped on the hood and he was trying to hold on, telling the guy to stop,” Jan said.
Video from a neighbor recorded Gage screaming for his life. He clung to the car for more than 30 seconds before the suspect drags him down the block.
“The guy ran him over and then he was dragging his body halfway down the street,” recalled Jan.
She ran out to find him lying in the street. She says the suspect abandoned their car and hopped in another.
“By then there was so much damage,” she said. “He had ran Tommy over.”
Gage is still covered in bruises going on three weeks in the ICU. The businessman and former Olympic boxer is in a medically induced coma, fighting for his life.
KMOV archives: St. Louis bar owner uses broom to fend off armed robbers
“I don’t know if he’s going to make it or not. I hope and pray he will but it’s just going to be a matter of time,” Jan said.
She’s seen the suspect in the bar before. She believes her husband, who’s partially paralyzed from a stroke years prior, was targeted.
“He’s my rock. He’s my hero and what they did is wrong,” she said.
The incident wasn’t Gage's first close encounter with a criminal.
Video from 2012 shows him fighting off two armed men with a broom outside of O'Malley’s Pub on Cherokee Street, the restaurant he used to own.
There have still been no arrests in the attempted carjacking.
