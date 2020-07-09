St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Bar Association, in conjunction with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is creating a Promote the Vote campaign aimed to assist the community with getting mail-in ballots notarized.
A newly formed YLD committee to promote social justice and rule of law has scheduled several Saturday sessions paired with the Urban League’s food and toiletries drive-through distribution events.
Ballot application distribution will be Saturday, July 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jamestown Mall in Florissant.
Ballot notarization will be July 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cardinal Ritter College Prep and July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Friend Temple Missionary Baptist Church on Martin Luther King Drive.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.