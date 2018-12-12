ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Ballet joined the project Dancers and Dogs to promote the adoptable pets at Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
All dogs featured in the series of images are up for adoption.
The St. Louis Ballet is also making donations for every ticket sold for the new show, The Nutcracker when promo code Muttcracker is used. The show runs from December 14 through December 23.
Pratt and Kreidich are the photographers of the Dancers and Dogs project. Their goal is to photograph 100 dancers and dogs.
“It's special to know that our work might bring more attention to dogs (and cats) that deserve a second chance at a happy and comfortable life. And if we can bring a smile to people's faces at the same time, all the better,” said Kelly Kreidich.
