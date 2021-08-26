ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis bachelor has created a website in hopes of finding love.
Colin O’Brien’s website gives insight into his life, including which COVID-19 vaccine he received and his Harry Potter house. DateColinOBrien.com even has testimonials from friends and family on why women should date him.
The 29-year-old told the Riverfront Times he has had more than 150 women reach out to him about a date in the past few days.
