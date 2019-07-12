RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Talk about luck!
Mom Rachel Langlord and dad Johntez Brown welcomed into the world one lucky baby girl.
J'Aime Brown was born on July 11 (7/11) at 7:11 p.m. weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.
Both mom and baby are doing great! Congrats!
