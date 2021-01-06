ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One of the largest Midwest-based auto shows has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 St. Louis Auto Show has been delayed from late January until April 8-11.
“We bring almost 100,000 people into St. Louis for an amazing experience and want to ensure it’s as safe as possible for all to enjoy,” said Doug Smith, Executive Vice President of St. Louis Auto Dealers Association. “This year, more than ever, we want to take every precaution necessary for our guests, which is why we made the decision to delay this event.”
The auto show typically includes about 500 new vehicles and family-friendly attractions like stunt bike performances, indoor rock climbing and indoor ziplining.
Tickets for the April event will go on sale at a later date. Click here for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.