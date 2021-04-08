ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 2021 St. Louis Auto Show has officially kicked off at the Dome at America’s Center.
This year’s show was postponed from January to this weekend due to COVID precautions.
There are hundreds of cars on display, but they are only a limited amount of attendees welcome at one time. Organizers are sanitizing the cars several times a day and masks are required.
To purchase tickets, click here.
