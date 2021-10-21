ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Attorney Robert Blitz has been disqualified in the lawsuit regarding the Rams 2016 relocation from St. Louis.

In September, the National Football League and other defendants in the case moved to disqualify the St. Louis attorney from representing the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority. Wednesday, the court granted the league’s motion to disqualify Blitz and preserved their right to call him as a witness at trial.

St. Louis judge fines NFL team owners for not turning over financial documents A St. Louis judge is fining some National Football League team owners thousands of dollars for not turning over financial documents as ordered.

The order reads, “Rule 4-3.74(a)(3) contains a prohibition against an attorney acting as an advocate at a trial in which he or she is ‘likely to be a necessary witness,’ unless ‘disqualification of the lawyer would work substantial hardship on the client.’” The judge’s order continues by explaining disqualifying an attorney is the court’s discretion and the defendants must prove their allegations and “show that counsel is the only person who can testify to the stated matters.”

According to the order, there was evidence that Blitz is likely a necessary witness at trial because he was one of only two members on the Stadium Task Force and was the sole representative of the plaintiffs in key meetings.

The motion from the defendants also sought to bar the use of nine depositions taken by Blitz, which were those of Roger Goodell, Kevin Demoff, Art Rooney, Jerry Jones, Clark Hunt, Robert Kraft, Stanley Kroenke, Eric Grubman, John Mara and Steve Stenger. The court denied the motion to exclude any prior discovery based on Blitz’s involvement