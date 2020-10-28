[Updated Wednesday with new statement from Brown and Brown]
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Attorney Charles "Ed" Brown, well-known as half of the prominent St. Louis legal team Brown and Brown, has passed away, according to a statement from his firm.
Exact circumstances of his death are not known at this time, but police sources indicate he likely died by suicide.
Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, police and emergency workers were called to the Gateway Tower building after a body was discovered. The man was pronounced deceased and later identified as Brown.
The Gateway Tower also houses KMOV studios.
Brown, who appeared with his brother on many billboards and broadcast commercials, was often most recognized for his eye patch, covering an injury he said he received as a child.
“We are shocked and devastated," a statement from the firm said. "We request the privacy of the family is respected during this most difficult time.”
A statement Wednesday from the firm said Brown wanted the community know he was "sick and dying" and that led to his suicide. No other details were released, other than to say he was not dying of COVID-19.
He and his brother Dan Brown also filmed infomercials, which often aired in the overnight hours, talking about their love for St. Louis.
According to their website, Brown was a principal partner at Brown and Brown after forming the law firm in 1993. He handled thousands of traffic tickets and criminal cases. The firm’s website says Ed was fluent in Russian and enjoyed sports.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call 1-800-273-TALK or visit http://suicidepreventionlifeline.org
