ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Metropolitan Assistant Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole is suing the city and its police department, claiming he was not granted the job of police chief because he is white.
According to the lawsuit filed, Lt. Col. Lawrence O'Toole says that Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told him "if Stockley didn't happen you would be the police chief" in 2017.
Toole is asking for compensatory damages in excess of $25,000, prejudgment interest, according to the suit.
O'Toole was interim police chief at the time of the Stockley unrest in 2017 following Chief Sam Dotson’s departure in April 2017.
On December 20, 2017, Edwards promoted John Hayden to the position of city Police Commissioner.
In 2018, O’Toole filed a complaint against the city alleging employment discrimination based on race/color and retaliation.
