ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis is kicking off a $12 million fundraising campaign and says it already has raised more than two-thirds of the amount.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the goal of the campaign is to increase the museum's endowment, provide educational programming and make improvements to its 15-year-old building.
The museum already has raised more than $9.7 million toward what was initially a $10 million goal to boost its endowment. That includes a $5 million gift from Emily Rauh Pulitzer, who established the Pulitzer Arts Foundation next door.
The museum does not collect art but brings in rotating exhibitions. Since it stopped charging admission in 2013, its attendance increased by about 85%.
