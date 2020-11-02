ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Long lines were a theme during the last day of absentee in-person voting in St. Louis County Monday.
At the election board offices in St. Ann and the satellite office at the Central County Library in Clayton, a line was seen wrapped around the building, with many voters waiting one to two hours before casting a ballot.
St. Louis County Election officials say a record number of people have voted absentee, with an average of 5,000 voters casting ballots each day since absentee voting started on September 22. Officials expect nearly 350,000 voters to turnout on Election Day.
Long lines were also spotted outside the St. Louis City Board of Election offices downtown on Monday. Around 40,000 people have cast in-person absentee ballots in St. Louis City, officials say. They are expecting more than 100,000 voters to appear at the polls Tuesday.
St. Charles County officials say they have also seen a surge in absentee ballots this year, as nearly 60,000 people have already voted in-person or by mail so far. Only 22,000 voted absentee in 2016.
