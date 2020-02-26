ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Center for Disease Control says the time is now for Americans to prepare for the novel coronavirus, and St. Louis area universities, hospitals and travel agents are taking note.
With spring break on the horizon, travel agents across the area are fielding calls from travelers.
"We’re getting numerous calls, people are concerned,” said Mike Schellehase of Travel Haus of St. Louis in South County.
He said they’ve only had one client cancel but they are keeping a close eye on the CDC travel advisories.
Schellhase said clients should take precaution no matter where they travel but there are no reports of the coronavirus in many of the places St. Louisans visit for spring break.
“At this time there are no known viruses in Mexico and the Caribbean. Doesn’t mean that it can't travel there via someone traveling there from a plane,” said Schellhase.
Right now the CDC is telling travelers to avoid nonessential travel to China and South Korea, and practice precaution to Italy, Iran and Japan.
At airports around the world travelers are donning masks. They are selling out across St. Louis and the country. Companies are working overtime to meet demands. But the CDC says it "does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19."
Dr. Matt Broom, the chief medical officer at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon’s Children Hospital, says right now there is no need to wear a mask at the park or the grocery store. The hospitals across St. Louis are all preparing for coronavirus, just as they have for past diseases like Ebola and SARS. But he said the biggest threat facing St. Louisans is not the coronavirus.
“The immediate risk for influenza is very, very high,” said Dr. Broom.
But he said it’s important for the US to prepare and he said it’s important to stay informed and follow information coming from the CDC.
“Right now, in the here and now, as we’re learning how its transmitted and how to prevent against it, follow the guidelines from the CDC on travel and be really mindful of using good hand hygiene,” he explained.
Dr. Broom said those most susceptible to the flu would also be most susceptible to a virus like coronavis and should take precaution.
Universities across St. Louis are also making changes to student travel plans.
Webster University is canceling travel to China and South Korea for the spring semester based on the CDC advisories. At Washington University, they are suspending university travel to South Korea and China as well.
“It is important that all those traveling internationally at this time, regardless of destination, remain aware of changing conditions and possible trip interruptions. As COVID-19 has developed, some countries, including the United States, have implemented travel restrictions that prohibit entry and departure dependent on where a traveler has been in the recent past,” Washington University said in a memo.
There are no reported cases in Missouri, but there are two cases in Illinois. But as many prepare for vacations, travel agents say the best thing to have is travel insurance, it won’t protect in all cases but it can be helpful as the virus spreads.
