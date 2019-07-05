ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Three teenagers from the St. Louis area who are living with diabetes will join more than 160 kids from across the country for the JDRF Children’s Congress.
They are 14-year old Isaac Carey, 13-year old Jaden Hilleman and 10-year-old Morgan Steckel.
"The most important thing is that I talk to Congress and tell them about funding for diabetes research," said Isaac.
Isaac was diagnosed with diabetes when he was in kindergarten. He’s been involved with JDRF for several year, both as an ambassador and as member of a family team that raises money for the JDRF One Walk in October.
Children’s Congress participants will meet with members of the Missouri Congressional delegation to advocate for continued funding for research to improve treatment and find a cure. His mother, Kathy Carey, will accompany him.
“I just want them to keep funding the research so that we get to the cure sooner,” said Carey.
The JDRF Children’s Congress runs July 8-10.
