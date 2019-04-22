ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Bridgeton tax preparer was sentenced to more than three years in prison after being convicted of multiple charges of fraud.
Federal authorities say Kela Burns, 36, prepared fraudulent tax returns; committed social security fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.
According to court documents, Burns fraudulently prepared federal tax returns and used other people’s identity information through her business, Priority Tax Services.
Burns reportedly committed the fraud between January 1, 2016 and April 15, 2018. She also fraudulently used social security numbers in order to commit bank fraud between May 27, 2016 and November 16, 2016.
Burns pled guilty in December 2018 to seven counts, but additional court filings revealed that after her guilty plea, she continued to file fraudulent tax returns on behalf of previous clients of her business. As a result, she was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service instead of being permitted to surrender herself.
She was sentenced to 44 months in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.