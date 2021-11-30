ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Turning up the heat this winter is now expected to cost more for some St. Louis area residents.

“The price goes from 37 cents per therm to 59 cents per therm. What that would translate to over a given year would be an average of around 14 dollars per month,” said Jason Merrill, spokesperson for Spire Energy.

Missouri Public Service Commission orders Spire to write new letter to customers about natural gas situation Two weeks since Spire first communicated with St. Louis area residents about potential outages or disruptions that could come with natural gas this winter, the energy company is coming under new fire from the Missouri Public Service Commission.

Last year, the average residential customer spent nearly $300 dollars a year on natural gas, according to Spire. With this new increase of roughly $14 a month (a nearly 25 percent increase), the average customer would see their yearly price increase to nearly $457 dollars annually. The price hikes are a cost adjustment after customers spent below the market rate on natural gas this year. This is in part because of winter storm Uri in February 2021. Disruption to natural gas supply in the Texas, Oklahoma and Gulf Shores region, and outages that came with the storm, impacted natural gas costs today.

“Gas prices are higher all over the country. It is not specific to Missouri, and other utilities across the state have also had similar increases,” said Merrill.

However, prices were expected to be a lot higher for consumers following the storm, which is why Spire worked with the Missouri Public Service Commission to spread the cost over three years.

"So that $14 per month, would be three times that,” said Merrill. “That would've been what it would've been for the purchase gas adjustment for this year. So spreading it out over time reduced it.”

Spire says because the St. Louis area also had the STL pipeline in place during that storm, they brought in cheaper natural gas supply from the northeast during those nine days, which also brought down future costs.

“In doing so, that lowered prices up to $300 million for customers on this side of the state,” said Merrill.

Spire does not expect there to be any more increases this winter associated with February’s winter storm, and existing supply and demand constraints coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is hope that we come out of this down the road,” said Merrill. "The analysts that I've seen also pointed out that even with this increase, natural gas is still the more affordable way to heat your home during the winter."

Your natural gas bill may still differ in cost increases depending on how much you use and the weather itself. Most natural gas consumption does happen in the winter so be prepared to do things like weather stripping your home to keep heat from escaping, and close fireplace dampers when not in use to prevent incurring costs this winter.

Spire says they do not profit from price increases in natural gas. What you pay is what Spire says they pay.

This latest increase in natural gas prices comes less than two weeks before the temporary certificate to operate Spire’s STL Pipeline is set to expire. When asked what the time is for when the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) will vote on whether or not to extend the pipeline’s certificate, Merrill says at this time they do not know when the decision will be made. However, FERC has said they intend to make a vote on the matter before December 13.

News 4 reached out to FERC to see if they could provide a date for when the vote will be made, and a spokesperson said in part: