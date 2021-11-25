ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- For the second year in a row, many big businesses like Walmart, Target and Best Buy are closed on Thanksgiving.
Many of these businesses closed or adjusted hours on the holiday last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
"I'm like 'oh my gosh, can't even believe no one's out,'" St. Louis County resident Jennifer Flores said. "The streets were empty. Nobody was really out at all."
Flores took her chances shopping in Brentwood. She went to GameStop, one of the few stores open on Thanksgiving.
"Well, they have the PS5 bundle, so we were excited to get that," she added. "We've been looking for that for over a year."
Total Wine in Brentwood also opened its doors Thursday.
"We were--at the last minute--wanting some liquor runs. So, my daughter Googled it and it came up at 6," St. Louis resident Anna Parker told News 4. "That is horrible to say I'm thankful for alcohol, but yeah, it saved us. That's cool."
Texas resident Christopher Onyirioha drove to St. Louis to be with family and to get some shopping in.
"We're looking forward to Black Friday this week actually," Onyirioha said. "Happy it's back this year. So happy."
Many stores like Walmart and Target are opening early on Black Friday.
