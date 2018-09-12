ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than a million people along the East Coast are under evacuation orders due to Hurricane Florence, and people in the St. Louis-area are also feeling affected.
Forecasters say the storm is expected to be a “beast,” and because of the dangers with this hurricane, the area’s Red Cross is sending 50 local volunteers toward the path of storm. They say it’s part of the large relief effort across multiple states to be there before, during and after to help with recovery and relief.
Members of Missouri Task Force 1 also deployed to Raleigh, North Carolina. It has a team of 37 personnel, 10 ground support personnel and over 100,000 pounds of equipment. Of the 37, 14 swift water rescue technicians will be there as well to help stage and get assignment based on how the storm moves.
For the first time, the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight was canceled this weekend.
Saturday, the plane was supposed to take veterans from St. Louis to Washington D.C., but Florence got in the way. In a tweet, they said it’s the first time they’ve had to cancel.
CANCELED FLIGHT ALERT! We apologize for having to be the bearer of bad news, but we’ve canceled our September 15, 2018 Greater St. Louis Honor Flight to Washington DC. This is the first flight we’ve ever had to cancel and it took a category 5 hurricane to do it.— GSL Honor Flight (@gslhonorflight) September 12, 2018
