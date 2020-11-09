ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis region set a new record high for the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, a total of 600 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in area hospitals, the highest in a single day since tracking began. The previous high was 580 patients on April 20. Dr. Alex Garza with the task force said the region is headed in the wrong direction.
"The virus is spreading way too quickly and making too many people sick," Garza said Monday. "Right now, really, the virus is winning. There is absolutely no way that we can sustain this pace."
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations reached 517 Monday. A total of 125 patients of the 600 hospitalized were in intensive care units and 65 of them were on ventilators.
"We know there will be a time in the not-so-distanced future when we can no longer do anything more to safely and effectively care for every patient in our hospitals," Garza said.
Monthly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis region
|Month
|Average COVID-19 hospitalization
|April
|490
|May
|354
|June
|162
|July
|208
|August
|277
|September
|273
|October
|318
COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a high in April and then went down in June and slowly started going up again. The monthly average of hospitalizations was 490 in April and went down to 162 in June. In October, the average was 318 and so far in November, it's 498, an increase of 56% from last month.
New hospital admissions went from 89 to 78 Monday, with a seven-day average of 86 new admissions a day. The region saw the highest new admissions this past week, reaching 99 on Saturday.
[READ: St. Louis-area hospitals see record of single-day COVID-19 admissions for 3rd straight day]
This comes after the St. Louis region added the highest number of cases in a week since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 13,000 cases from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a cumulative total of 8,386 COVID-19 patients were discharged from local hospitals.
The task force says their data lags by two days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.