ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in Missouri, plans and protocols are being tweaked to allow for school to restart next month.
Currently, the plan is for St. Louis Public Schools to begin on August 24.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson is insistent that schools will be open despite the presence of the virus.
“We’re not defenseless against this virus anymore,” Parson said. “And we can move forward in this state being able to take care of people when they get it.”
However, the teachers union said it doesn’t like the pressure from the White House and the governor to rush back into the classroom.
The union said they are still working with school districts to figure out what daily instruction looks like.
Byron Clemens, with the AFT Teachers Union, said they are considering staggering classrooms and times to keep contact lower, and hold class outside when possible.
“The political winds that are blowing - open for economic reasons, for or against masks - that’s not our business to keep people safe,” Clemens said.
Clemens also said they are working on what will happen when the first coronavirus case is reported once school begins again.
“That's not written in stone [to] close a school or district down. That will be part of the on-going conversation between all the districts, superintendent union and health department,” Clemens said.
Other districts are working on their plans. The Hazelwood School District may not bring all kids back to the classroom. They may offer parents the option of letting students return to the building, remain virtual or do a hybrid of both.
Overall, districts in St. Louis County won't announce reopening plans until July 20. The county health department put out guidelines for schools to reopen.
