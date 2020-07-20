ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in Missouri, plans and protocols are being tweaked to allow for school to restart next month.
During his press conference Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said he spoke to Gov. Mike Parson who shares his concerns about schools reopening. Despite expressing his worries, Page said the governor still want students to head back to the classrooms.
The county executive said schools are doing everything to keep everyone safe but advocates for parents to explore all options including virtual learning.
"Many schools are moving to virtual but I encourage parents to choose the virtual option as it is available," Page said.
Many school districts have unveiled their plans Monday. Here's a list of the latest guidelines for public and private schools:
PUBLIC SCHOOLS
FOX C-6 SCHOOL DISTRICT
The FOX C-6 school district is asking for parents to weigh in on two options to reopen their doors. Fox C-6 Superintendent, Dr. Nisha Pate said the options would allow students to return to the classroom for face-to-face instruction, with safety precautions in place, or attending the FOX C-6 Virtual Academy.
The hybrid learning would include two in-person days and three virtual days. Students will attend in-person on either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays. The other three days of the week will be online.
The following safety procedures will be required for in-person learning:
- All parents and guardians will be asked to perform a daily health certification for their children) before sending them to school. Students showing signs of illness may not attend school.
Face coverings are required to be worn by all staff members and students in grades 4 and above when social distancing is not feasible.
Students in grades K-3 will be required to wear a face covering when directed to do so.
All students will be required to wear a face covering while riding the school bus.
As for virtual learning, students will need to enroll full-time in the academy with a one semester committment.
HAZELWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Hazelwood School District Board of Education has preliminarily approved a plan that would allow parents to select a 100% virtual education option or blended option for their child for the 2020-2021 school year.
The blended option would allow both virtual and in-person school. This option will follow an A, B, A, B schedule fot in person learning Mondays through Thursdays. All students would attend school virtually on Fridays.
- Zone A students will attend in-person classes on Monday and Wednesday and will have online classes on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
- Zone B students will attend in-person classes on Tuesday and Thursday and will have online classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The schedule throughout the year could change to adjust for holidays and other factors. The plan is set for final approval Tuesday.
ROCKWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT
Just like several other schools in the St. Louis County, Rockwood School District's back-to-school plan includes a reduced capacity in-person learning just two days a week and remote learning.
PARKWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Parkway School District on Thursday released some information on return to classroom plans for the upcoming school year set to begin August 24.
An official in-person class plan will be released Monday. However, the district laid out the two options parents will have to choose from for how they want their children to attend classes.
Option 1: An in-person schedule using the plans below
Option 2: A full-time virtual learning schedule
Under their plan, student attendance will be limited to 50 percent meaning only 10-12 students allowed in the classroom each day. The blended learning experience gives students a couple days in the classroom and the other days virtually.
ST. LOUIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS DISTRICT
Currently, the plan is for St. Louis Public Schools to begin on August 24. The district will require face coverings dor all staff and students in the 4th grade and above while in the school building and while riding the school buses.
Masks and mandatory temperaute and health screenings will be enforced for all essential visitors like parents, health officials and vendors. Unfortunately, all in-person field trips will cease during the school year.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
CATHOLIC SCHOOLS
More than 100 schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis will hold classes in-person at its Catholic schools this fall, according to a press release.
The archdiocese says students and staff will return to school but will socially distance and follow health and safety procedures.
An Archdiocesan Transition Task Force has provided guidance to the schools for the 2020-2021 school year. The task force said this is the best plan to "deliver instructional, co-curricular, and faith formation programs." More information on protocols will be given to the schools over the next few weeks.
TEACHERS PUSH BACK
Missouri Governor Mike Parson insists that schools will be open despite the presence of the virus.
“We’re not defenseless against this virus anymore,” Parson said. “And we can move forward in this state being able to take care of people when they get it.”
However, the teachers union said it doesn’t like the pressure from the White House and the governor to rush back into the classroom.
The union said they are still working with school districts to figure out what daily instruction looks like.
Byron Clemens, with the AFT Teachers Union, said they are considering staggering classrooms and times to keep contact lower, and hold class outside when possible.
“The political winds that are blowing - open for economic reasons, for or against masks - that’s not our business to keep people safe,” Clemens said.
Clemens also said they are working on what will happen when the first coronavirus case is reported once school begins again.
“That's not written in stone [to] close a school or district down. That will be part of the on-going conversation between all the districts, superintendent union and health department,” Clemens said.
Across the river, the Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) will release their guidelines but have grave concerns for the safety of students and staff. IFT is calling for remote learning for the 2020-2021 school year.
