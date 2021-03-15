ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Monday, educators in the state of Missouri became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1B Tier 3. As a result, many area school districts are planning vaccine clinics to help vaccinate employees. In Affton, around 120 employees received their first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday morning, the result of a partnership between the district and the Affton Medicine Shoppe.
"The last thing I want to do is get one of my students sick, so knowing I can take a step that makes everyone healthier is definitely a good thing," said Allen Stringer, a business teacher at Affton High School.
Stringer said the district has been in-person since October and he teaches students in the classroom four days a week, while coaching another day. The toll virtual learning is taking on students is apparent, according to Emily Waibel, a third grade teacher at Gotsch Intermediate.
"I personally believe kids need to be in person to learn the best way they can," she said. "So, if me getting vaccinated would bring back just one more classroom back to normal, then that's what I'm going to do."
Waibel's students will return to the classroom four days a week beginning on Tuesday and are excited to meet and see each other once again, she said. Nikki Kirksey, a kindergarten teacher at Mesnier Primary, volunteered to teach virtually this year following the uncertainty last fall.
"My anxiety was up and down, up and down about what was going to happen and when it was going to happen," she said. "So to take that anxiety off of my plate, I decided I'm going to make this choice and stay at home."
Kirksey said teachers should be prioritized within Tier 3 because she said they are essential workers.
"Teachers are front line workers," she said. "We may not be in hospitals saving lives but there are a lot of kids and parents that want them back in the building and want them educated and things to go back to normal. If you want those things to happen, you need to have vaccinated teachers."
News 4 has compiled a list of plans area districts have for employee vaccine clinics as of Monday.
Parkway School District: Thursday March 18, 3p-9p at Parkway North High School. About 1,100 doses will be available to district employees.
Rockwood School District: Wednesday March 24, Florissant Valley Community College (facilitated by St. Louis Co.)
Mehlville School District: Friday March 19, location details are still being finalized. About 700 employees will be vaccinated.
Wentzville School District: Saturday, March 20; Holt High School will host a POD (large vaccination event) with St. Charles Co.; Educators from around the county (public or private schools) are eligible. Must be registered with the county to be considered and list of those receiving the vaccine will be random. District is estimating about 1,000 doses.
Fort Zumwalt: Still waiting on further information from St. Charles County; encouraging employees to sign up wherever they can.
Francis Howell: Still waiting on more information from St. Charles County
Affton: Vaccinated about 120 employees Monday; doesn't anticipate another clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.