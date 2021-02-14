The plows and the salt trucks are gearing up for the overnight storm on both sides of the river.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Road crews with MoDOT and IDOT got ready for 12-hour shifts treating and preparing roads ahead of what could be the first big snow storm this winter in the St. Louis area. 

The plows and salt trucks were out Sunday evening preparing roads for residents ahead of the snow. Watch the above video for the full report. 

