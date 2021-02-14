ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Road crews with MoDOT and IDOT got ready for 12-hour shifts treating and preparing roads ahead of what could be the first big snow storm this winter in the St. Louis area.
The plows and salt trucks were out Sunday evening preparing roads for residents ahead of the snow. Watch the above video for the full report.
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued with more snow Sunday into Monday, plus dangerous wind chills as the Arctic blast turns colder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.