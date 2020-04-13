FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Linda Hodges says it was heartbreaking to see cell phone video of her brother Andrew Hodges, who was barely responsive in his North County nursing home.
Her brother Brian recorded cell phone video through the window at the Florissant Valley Nursing and Rehab facility where their 61-year-old brother lives.
“Since everything is locked down, the loved ones can’t go out there to check on them,” Linda Hodges said.
Brian got to his brother's window and noticed he was barely responsive and they knew something was wrong.
“My brother junior raised his head over a little bit,” Hodges said.
Linda says for days, they called the facility to get updates on their brother’s health and were told he was fine.
After the video was recorded, staff told the Hodges’ their brother had been suffering from pneumonia-like symptoms for days. They decided to take him to Barnes-Jewish Hospital where he was later diagnosed with COVID-19.
“They didn’t even say that something was wrong with my brother and that’s inexcusable,” Hodges said.
Eight miles away from the facility, Kimberly Bass says after her uncle tested positive for COVID-19, staff at the Hidden Lake Senior Facility in Spanish Lake ignored her warnings, she says.
“I called the nursing facility and said, 'Do you call know he tested positive and did you all have any more cases going on?' They told me they didn’t have any cases,” Bass said.
Her uncle was taken to Christian Hospital after having shortness of breath. She says the 88-year-old was placed on a ventilator and has since been taken off.
Bass says she tried warning the facility about his condition but was surprised at their response.
“He just told me 'Where are you getting your information from? I haven’t heard anything about this, we don’t have any cases,' and we were trying to explain to them, 'This may be your first case, we have a case that came out of your facility,” Bass said.
Both women say with the lack of communication from both facilities, they can see why COVID-19 cases are spreading rapidly at nursing homes across the country.
National numbers reveal there are more than 2,500 nursing facilities across the country battling coronavirus.
Hidden Lakes told News 4 they didn’t want to comment but did confirm they have two positive cases.
Florissant Valley administrators have not returned News 4's calls
