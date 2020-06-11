WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Many St. Louis-area residents endured long lines and waiting times at licensing offices Thursday, which recently re-opened due to COVID-19 worries.
Thursday, a News 4 crew found some people who waited several hours at two licensing offices in west St. Lous County, where only a few people are allowed inside at one time to due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Some people told News 4 they took the day off just so they could go to the DMV.
“I finally can't stand here for two to three hours when I'm supposed to be working, so I'll take the day off,” said resident Theresa Koch.
For those who don’t want to wait in line, certain functions such as renewing license plates can be done online.
