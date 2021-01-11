ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some News 4 viewers said they've received their stimulus payments after an IRS mistake delayed millions of dollars in funding to people across the nation.
The IRS mistakenly payments to temporary bank accounts used when people have a tax preparation company do their taxes.
H&R Block was able to forward the payments on to customers, but TurboTax said it has been able to do that for some customers.
The IRS has apologized for the mix-up and say they are still working to fix the issue, though it could take until February 1.
