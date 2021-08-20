ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – On Thursday, St. Louis area hospitals reported the most new hospitalizations for COVID-19 since January.
Data showed there were 100 new COVID hospitalizations on Aug. 19. This is the highest mark since Jan. 16.
There are currently 585 people hospitalized in the area with COVID-19, which is 300 more people than a month ago. Twenty-five hospitalized patients are children under the age of 18.
Nationwide the Centers for Disease Control reports new hospitalizations for young adults is 20% higher than they were at the previous peak in January. The spike for children is reported to be 40%. In elderly people, hospitalizations are rising, but it is below the January peak.
